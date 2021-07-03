AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 216,358 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tenaris worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.12 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

