AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $274.03 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

