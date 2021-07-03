AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 244.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,599 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.83 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

