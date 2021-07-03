AGF Investments Inc. Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124,584 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN opened at $248.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.85. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

