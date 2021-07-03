AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Albemarle worth $41,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $170.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

