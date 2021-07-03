AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $19.13 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 60,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

