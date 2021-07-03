AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $267.83 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

