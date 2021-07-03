AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 675,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,891,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $284,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.94 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

