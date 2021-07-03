Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,577.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.06418825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.50 or 0.01467687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.32 or 0.00405800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.48 or 0.00620285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00424240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00339834 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

