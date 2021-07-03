AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 262,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

