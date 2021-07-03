Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,565 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $93,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $316,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,104,253 shares of company stock worth $300,837,892 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

