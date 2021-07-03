Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $230.52 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Akash Network has a total market cap of $230.52 million and $1.80 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00010096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00141423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00169392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,586.48 or 1.00196604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

