Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Achieves $122,211.63 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $122,211.63 and approximately $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

