Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,375.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $12,136,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $12.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 39,075,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,376. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.