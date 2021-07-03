Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

ARE stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

