Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.0770 on Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $70.35 million and $11.56 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00137718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.84 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

