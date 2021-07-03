AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $612,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

AB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

