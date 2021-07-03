AllianceBlock (ALBT) Reaches Market Cap of $75.24 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $75.24 million and $1.54 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,261,783 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

