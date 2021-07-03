Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €213.60 ($251.29). Allianz shares last traded at €212.05 ($249.47), with a volume of 852,167 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

The company's fifty day moving average price is €216.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

