Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €227.33 ($267.45).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €212.85 ($250.41) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €216.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.