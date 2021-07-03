Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.50 on Friday. 714,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a current ratio of 19.53. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

