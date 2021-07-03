Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Tops $0.0751 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $451,327.56 and approximately $3,125.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00137718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00169344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.84 or 1.00028176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

