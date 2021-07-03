Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.26 on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,508.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

