Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,352,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,014,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,508.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,368.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

