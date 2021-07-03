Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

