Alstom (EPA:ALO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €43.07 ($50.67). Alstom shares last traded at €43.00 ($50.59), with a volume of 999,897 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALO shares. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.67 ($59.61).

Get Alstom alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.94.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.