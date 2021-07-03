Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

ALTR opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,409.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $71.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

