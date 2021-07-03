Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $14,169,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,142,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $78.01 on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,328.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.