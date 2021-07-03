AMEPAY Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $105,366.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00136047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,624.87 or 1.00008637 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

