Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMTB. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

