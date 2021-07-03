Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ameren by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Ameren stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.