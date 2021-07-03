American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90. American National Group has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $157.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

