American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $90,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.87. 1,207,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,884. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $274.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

