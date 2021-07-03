American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.55% of American Well worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,410 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

