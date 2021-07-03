Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report sales of $667.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $662.60 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $482.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

COLD stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -764.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

