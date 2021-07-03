Amon Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $493.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00732560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.67 or 0.07542319 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars.

