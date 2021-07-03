Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

