Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post sales of $30.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.15 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $122.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

CIVB opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

