Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.