Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report $85.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.65 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $371.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.48 million to $377.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 270,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

