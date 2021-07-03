Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

LBAI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $875.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.