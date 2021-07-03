Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

