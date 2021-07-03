Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ReneSola posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $602.62 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.