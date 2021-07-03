Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.