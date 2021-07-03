Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $3.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $3.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.