Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 119,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,871. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

