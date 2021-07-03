Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.