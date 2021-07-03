Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post $190.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $797.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 215,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

