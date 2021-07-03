Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 95,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 5.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

