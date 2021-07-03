Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.14 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

